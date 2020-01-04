Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $17.08 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Loom Network has a market cap of $17.08 million and $4.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Bitbns and IDEX. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,575,675 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bitbns, Hotbit, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Allbit, CoinExchange, DragonEX, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinbe, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.