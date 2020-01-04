Loopring (LRC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $1.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, YoBit and Upbit. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,029,223 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx, IDAX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

