Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Volume Tops $814.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $814.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

