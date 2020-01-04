LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Down 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $10.39. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $197.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

