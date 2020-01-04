Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $15,333.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Luna Coin has a market cap of $15,333.00 and $186.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

