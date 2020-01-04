LUNA (LUNA) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Bitrue. LUNA has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and $2.74 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.