Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $98.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $442.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $442.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $427.00 million, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $428.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.