Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.00.

MSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MSG traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $299.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 623.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

