Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 1,761,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $537,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.