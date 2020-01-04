ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MAN stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

