Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 148,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

