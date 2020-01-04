Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.75. 14,858,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,557,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 946,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,304,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

