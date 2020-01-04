MarteXcoin Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $27,783.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023369 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004169 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,857,866 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.