Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.79. 442,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

