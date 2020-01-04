Masari 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,456.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a total market cap of $226,279.00 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

