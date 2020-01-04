Masari Price Reaches $0.0188 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Masari has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $218,948.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

