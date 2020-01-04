MassGrid (MGD) Trading Down 8% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $901,072.00 and $402.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MassGrid has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.01827881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.03051213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00583988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00685469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00063491 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013724 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,479,067 coins and its circulating supply is 75,987,767 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

