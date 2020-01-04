MASTERNET (MASH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $4,868.00 and $177.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

