Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.