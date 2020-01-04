Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.01 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $217,753.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,871,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,723,394 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinEgg, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.