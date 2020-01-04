Matryx (MTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,818.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matryx token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and RightBTC. Matryx has a market cap of $408,745.00 and $22,818.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Matryx Token Profile

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.