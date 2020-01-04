Max Property Group Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $558,565.00 and approximately $36,319.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

