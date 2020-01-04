Maximine Coin Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 441.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Maximine Coin has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $647.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maximine Coin has traded up 373.9% against the dollar. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Rfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

