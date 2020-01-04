MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,709.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest, Kryptono, Coinrail and DEx.top. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $65,709.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Kryptono, Cashierest, CPDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.