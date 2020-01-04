MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01821924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.03042437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00580382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00688764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065019 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013465 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.