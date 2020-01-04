MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.01815330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.03021465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00692669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013690 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

