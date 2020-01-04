MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,256.00 and $252.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

