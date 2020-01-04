Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.20 ($5.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 422 ($5.55) to GBX 457 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of MDC stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.41) on Friday. Mediclinic International has a 12-month low of GBX 288.30 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Mediclinic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

