MediShares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $412,190.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. In the last week, MediShares has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $412,190.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.