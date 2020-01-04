Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,921.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $56,921.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00583930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,388,887 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

