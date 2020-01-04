Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $393,133.00 and $1,516.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

