MenaPay Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $434,159.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

