Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Financial Contrast

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 30.20% 10.71% 1.61% Merchants Bancorp 27.60% 15.81% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $124.74 million 3.83 $36.34 million N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 2.98 $62.87 million $2.07 9.53

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Community Bankshares and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.