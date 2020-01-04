Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $451,389.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. Merculet has a market capitalization of $451,389.00 and $72,431.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,010,838,324 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.