MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $714,804.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,757,986,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,772,591 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.