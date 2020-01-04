Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 7% against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

