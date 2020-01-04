MetaMorph One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,225.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $137,831.00 and $18,225.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

