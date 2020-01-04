Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, RightBTC, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $29.11 million and $835,634.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.01827747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,321,668 coins and its circulating supply is 77,321,563 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene, TOPBTC, QBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.