MEXC Token Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $22,402.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEXC Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About MEXC Token

MEXC Token (MEXC) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,419,059,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,356,576 tokens. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.