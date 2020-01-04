Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 9.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.