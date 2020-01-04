Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after buying an additional 86,402 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

