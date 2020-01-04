Micromines Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $471.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 191.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. Micromines has a market cap of $26,507.00 and approximately $471.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

