Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%.

MPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681. The company has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

