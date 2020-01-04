Mincoin (MNC) Hits Market Cap of $140,570.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Mincoin has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a total market cap of $140,570.00 and $429.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00579771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,132,447 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

