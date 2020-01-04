Mincoin Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mincoin has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $127,897.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00575529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010673 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Mincoin

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,130,909 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

