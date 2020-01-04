Mindexcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $753.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $354,742.00 and approximately $753.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

