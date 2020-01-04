MINDOL Hits Market Capitalization of $458.31 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $458.31 million and $2.04 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00036432 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00627353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000750 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

