MineBee (MB) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $478,746.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, MineBee has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.01479810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00123213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

