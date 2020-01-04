Miners’ Reward Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $136,515.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

