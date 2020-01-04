Mirai (MRI) Market Capitalization Hits $2,277.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,277.00 and $349.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00475150 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001353 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.